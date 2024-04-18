EDMONTON
    Worker dies after fall at north Edmonton construction site

    Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker fell to their death earlier this week.

    The fatality happened at a construction site at 137 Avenue and Castle Downs Road on Monday.

    OHS confirmed the worker died after "falling from a height," but would not provide any additional information due to the ongoing investigation. 

