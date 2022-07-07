Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta

A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that the incident resulted in a fatality of a contractor worker," a company official said in a statement.

It's unclear how the worker was killed, and Suncor did not identify the person.

RCMP were on scene Thursday afternoon.

Suncor said it will investigate the death.