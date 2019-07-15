Dozens of workers took to the street outside the University of Alberta Hospital on Monday to protest Bill 9.

The protest is set to coincide with tour of the hospital by Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Bill 9 is the Public Sector Wage Deferral Act, which will delay wage arbitration for thousands of employees in the province.

Similar demonstrations have been held in other locations across the province over the last few weeks.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which represents the employees, has filed an injunction with a hearing scheduled for July 29.