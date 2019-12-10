EDMONTON -- The World Juniors are coming to Alberta next year, and today Hockey Canada announced the priority ticket draw for fans looking to attend the holiday hockey tradition.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Edmonton and Red Deer between Dec. 26, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021.

"The priority draw is the only way for fans to guarantee their chance to see the tournament live and in person, and we encourage everyone to enter the draw ahead of the Jan. 5 deadline," said Hockey Canada's Dean McIntosh in a release.

Fans looking for tickets are being instructed to register online via Hockey Canada's website before 11:59 p.m. MT on Jan.5, 2020. Fans selected in the subsequent random priority draw will get first chance to purchase tournament ticket packages.

Ticket packages for Edmonton games start at $495.

Alberta last hosted the tournament in 2012 and was also home to the World Juniors in 1995.

The 2020 World Juniors are being held in the Czech Republic starting on Boxing Day.

Vancouver and Victoria co-hosted last year's tournament where Canada lost to eventual gold-medal winners Finland in the quarter-finals.