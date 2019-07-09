Yellowhead County is continuing to deal with the after effects of overland flooding, which prompted an emergency information alert Monday afternoon.

In a Tuesday morning update, the county said it was still receiving reports of flooding from residents in areas east of Niton Junction and Carrot Creek.

On Monday, the county enacted a State of Local Emergency due to the conditions in and surrounding the two communities.

"We anticipate that the flood water may continue to move along their natural courses and will be compounded as the excess water collects into these areas," Yellowhead County wrote in a public statement.

"Residents in these areas are reminded to be cautious around any overland flooding."

County resident Jenifer Mills told CTV News Edmonton she was in shock.

"It happened so fast over Sunday," she said.

"I had no idea… until my husband came home and told me I need to come and see our creek that runs behind our property."

Near their property, north of the Yellowhead Highwya and east of the Highway 32 junction, a road cracked and caved across the width of the roadway.

A contact line has been made available to those with concerns, at 1-833-334-4630. A shelter was also opened at the Peers Multiplex for those who were prevented from going home.

County residents have also been reminded to be cautious around crews who are working to assess and repair damage.