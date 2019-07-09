Yellowhead County is continuing to deal with the after effects of overland flooding, which prompted an emergency information alert Monday afternoon.

In a Tuesday morning update, the county said it was still receiving reports of flooding from residents in areas east of Niton Junction and Carrot Creek.

On Monday, the county enacted a State of Local Emergency due to the conditions in and surrounding the two communities.

"We anticipate that the flood water may continue to move along their natural courses and will be compounded as the excess water collects into these areas," Yellowhead County wrote in a public statement.

"Residents in these areas are reminded to be cautious around any overland flooding."