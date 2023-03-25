Young athletes test their skills at Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium
Young athletes were invited to test their skills at the Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium.
This was the first Community Combine hosted by the Edmonton Elks where fans were faced with a number of drills the Elks went through earlier that day.
The drills included in the event are the vertical leap, broad jump, the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, gauntlet, and a push-up challenge, Each of the participants scores are recorded to see how they stack up against the top prospects from the 2023 CFL Combine.
The event was open for anyone aged 8 and up at the Commonwealth Stadium Field House.
With just under 200 participants, Riley Jans, the manager of events for the Edmonton Elks, explained how the excitement for the event bodes well for the Edmonton community.
“That’s what we really pushed for this year is community engagement especially with the younger fans,” Jans said, “Any way we can get them out in our building, active, engaging with our players and our alumni who are here today makes it really special for us.”
Some Edmonton Elks alumni were in attendance including five-time Grey Cup winner Brian Kelly, as well as former league champions Calvin McCarty, Jed Roberts, and Mott O’Donnell.
“This being the first year of the event, it’s given us a good sign that this could something we could look to continue in the future,” said Jans.
The Edmonton Elks have their season opener at home against Saskatchewan Rough Riders on June 11, 2023.
