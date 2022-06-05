Youth, 14, charged in relation to online threats that closed 2 Leduc schools

A 14-year-old youth from Leduc faces multiple charges after online threats were directed toward two Black Gold School Division schools last week.

On Friday, Ecole Leduc Junior High School and Leduc Composite High School were closed to all activities, including extracurricular events, field trips, and athletics programming, out of "extreme caution," the district said while RCMP investigated a social media post that threatened "gun violence against staff and students."

The youth, who cannot be identified, faces four counts of uttering threats and two counts of mischief.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further information can be released," Mounties said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that investigators do not believe there are any additional safety concerns for the pair of schools.

Black Gold School Division indicated on Friday it would inform parents and staff by Sunday evening about the timeline for the resumption of in-person classes and events at the schools.