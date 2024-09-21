EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Zack Kassian returns to the Edmonton Oilers as a scout

    Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian, left, celebrates a goal by center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian, left, celebrates a goal by center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Share

    Former Edmonton Oiler Zack Kassian has rejoined the team as a pro scout, the Oilers announced on Saturday.

    Kassian played 12 seasons in the NHL, including seven seasons as an Oiler.

    In 661 games the forward scored 92 goals and 111 assists.

    The team also announced several other changes to its hockey operations staffing.

    Warren Rychel has been promoted to director of pro scouting as he begins his third season with the Oilers.

    Rychel played 406 National Hockey League games with five different teams, including Colorado, where he won a Stanley Cup in 1996.

    Erik Elenz has been hired as video and analytics coaching coordinator after spending two seasons for the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

    Dominik Zrim is starting his first season with the team as director of hockey strategy after previously working with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. He also co-founded the website CapFriendly.

    The Oilers will play their first preseason game on Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Winnipeg Jets. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River

    Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News