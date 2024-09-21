Zack Kassian returns to the Edmonton Oilers as a scout

Former Edmonton Oiler Zack Kassian has rejoined the team as a pro scout, the Oilers announced on Saturday.

Kassian played 12 seasons in the NHL, including seven seasons as an Oiler.

In 661 games the forward scored 92 goals and 111 assists.

The team also announced several other changes to its hockey operations staffing.

Warren Rychel has been promoted to director of pro scouting as he begins his third season with the Oilers.

Rychel played 406 National Hockey League games with five different teams, including Colorado, where he won a Stanley Cup in 1996.

Erik Elenz has been hired as video and analytics coaching coordinator after spending two seasons for the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Dominik Zrim is starting his first season with the team as director of hockey strategy after previously working with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. He also co-founded the website CapFriendly.

The Oilers will play their first preseason game on Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Winnipeg Jets.