Hundreds of Edmontonians gathered at several services across the city to remember and honour past and current soldiers, and those who have lost their lives serving their countries.

At the University of Alberta’s Butterdome, Edmonton and area members of the Royal Canadian Legion received a hero’s welcome as they led the way into the ceremony.

Remembrance Day offers a yearly opportunity to recognize and remember soldiers, and to continue to teach young Canadians the important role these veterans played in historic world events.

“It’s so important that we take this day and that we involve kids especially,” Iveson told CTV News at the Butterdome.

“To me it’s very important to get the young kids today to know what exactly went on,” Naval Lt. John Ricker, whose father fought in World War II, said.

This day is also a difficult experience for families who have lost someone in war, and those who have been a part of it. Master seaman Lisa Wickman wants Canadians to understand and respect it.

“Remembrance Day isn’t just a day off from work or a day just to watch this stuff or show up to a cenotaph,” she said. “It actually hits home.”

Jon Dziadyk, an intelligence officer with Edmonton’s HMCS Nonsuch, also attended his first Remembrance Day as Ward 3’s new councillor.

“I’m happy to serve but I recognize I’m surrounded by great leaders, great men and women of military, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said.

The ceremony wrapped up with the traditional wreath-laying, and a final salute from those marching in uniform.

With files form Nahreman Issa