As of Monday morning, the number of free city parking spots available at the Century Park LRT Station dropped.

As of Monday, about 199 parking stalls at the station were converted from paid monthly spots, to daily, spots, paid for hourly. Now, there are 221 free stalls, and 665 reserved ones.

The City said it was trying to manage the change by not reallocating any spots that were given up in recent months.

“We receive an average of about 30 to 50 passes back a month,” Tarra Kongsrude with the City of Edmonton said. “Normally, we re-allocate those, but we’ve been holding onto those in anticipation of this particular change.”

Changes to the parking lot make way for developer Procura to build a new residential complex on the property. The developer said the complex should have nearly 4,000 new homes, and about 1,000 new parking spots in the area.

The long-term redevelopment plan for the area has been zoned to allow for permanent park and ride spaces, but Mayor Don Iveson said they likely won’t be free.

“So there’ll continue to be parking available to the public there over time,” Iveson said. “But it may come at a cost, I suspect it will have a cost.”

Plans are in the works to build a large regional parking facility with up to 3,000 stalls on the south side of Anthony Henday Drive, at some point before 2020.

With files from Shanelle Kaul