Edmonton police issued a warning Wednesday, after they said a number of reports of fraudsters posing as astrologers and psychic readers had come in to investigators.

Police said some people were reportedly led to believe they had been cursed with black magic or witchcraft – in one investigation, police said an individual was convinced to pay up to $100,000 in cash and gold, to have “black magic removed from their life and to have access” to money.

EPS said fraudsters often use fake names and target vulnerable people, promising to fix their personal problems, and leaving flyers and pamphlets on parked vehicles.

Investigators said examples of astrology and psychic fraud include: unrealistic promises to solve personal and financial problems, requesting money up front for performing healing rituals, gaining confidence, and presenting a plan requiring thousands of dollars in payments, and claims to remove black magic or witchcraft.

Anyone with details about this fraud is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).