RCMP investigating after body found just outside St. Albert
RCMP on the scene of a suspicious death on Poundmaker Rd. and Sir Winston Church Ave. in St. Albert on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 11:10AM MDT
Police in St. Albert said an investigation was underway, after the body of a deceased man was found early Wednesday morning.
RCMP said officers were called at about 5:25 a.m.to the area of Poundmaker Road and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue after a deceased male was found.
Police are asking anyone who was in that area between 10 p.m. on May 9, and 6 a.m.
Wednesday, and may have been something suspicious to please call 780-458-7700.
More to come...
