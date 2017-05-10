Police in St. Albert said an investigation was underway, after the body of a deceased man was found early Wednesday morning.

RCMP said officers were called at about 5:25 a.m.to the area of Poundmaker Road and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue after a deceased male was found.

Police are asking anyone who was in that area between 10 p.m. on May 9, and 6 a.m.

Wednesday, and may have been something suspicious to please call 780-458-7700.

More to come...