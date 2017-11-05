On Saturday, November 11, Edmontonians will gather to remember and honour the people who sacrificed their lives to serve and protect their country.

CTV News has put together a list of the major events set to take place next Saturday in Edmonton.

Remembrance Day Service and Wreath-laying at City Hall (1 Sir Winston Churchill Square)

The first part of the event is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. (Seating starts at 9:45 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis). After the service in the City Room, there will be a procession to the City Hall cenotaph.

Remembrance Day at the University of Alberta Butterdome (89 Avenue and 112 Street)

The U of A’s remembrance event kicks off at 10 a.m. The city says attendees should be at their seat by 10 a.m.

Beverly Memorial Cenotaph Ceremony

There will be a parade and ceremony at the Maranatha Christian Reformed Church on 11905 47 Street at 10:45 a.m. for an hour.

Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum (10440 – 108 Avenue)

The Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum, located in the Prince of Wales Armouries Heritage Centre, will hold a free ceremony from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Ceremony

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation will host events at 15 separate Edmonton cemeteries on Monday, November 6.

The City of Edmonton also said there will no ceremonies at municipal cemeteries on Remembrance Day to allow for “calm and quiet reflection.”