Three in custody after carjacking on the south side
Police investigate, after a stolen vehicle was found in the area of 86 St. and 106 Ave. on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:25PM MDT
Edmonton police said three people were in custody after a carjacking was reported on the city’s south side late Thursday morning.
Police said officers responded to a reported carjacking in the area of 85 Avenue and 111 Street at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
A spokesperson told CTV News a woman reported she had been approached at her vehicle by three suspects, who threatened her with pepper spray.
She reported the suspects, two male and one female, drove away in her vehicle.
About an hour later, police found the vehicle in the area of 86 Street and 106 Avenue, and all three suspects were taken into custody without incident.
