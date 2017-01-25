

Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton





Travis Vader was sentenced Wednesday to a single term of life imprisonment for the manslaughter deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

Prior to sentencing, Justice Denny Thomas asked Vader if he had anything to say to the court. "This court has convicted an innocent man," replied Vader, "I will continue the fight until I can clear my name."

Son Bret McCann and family members commented on the sentence via video conference link from Australia. "This has truly been a marathon," says Bret, who called the life sentence a "huge relief" for the family.

McCann family speaks with media via video link in courtroom, following life sentence for Travis #Vader. pic.twitter.com/qIUFYJAddZ — Bill Fortier (@BillFortierCTV) January 25, 2017

Lyle and Marie McCann, a couple in their 70s from St. Albert, went missing in July 2010 after leaving their home for a camping trip to British Columbia.

Their burned-out motorhome and vehicle were later discovered, though their bodies never were found.

Justice Thomas previously described Vader as a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns and killed them during a robbery.

The Crown asked for a life sentence, saying Vader was out on bail and on the run on other charges when he killed the couple.

Vader will be eligible for parole after 7 years.

With files from The Canadian Press, Bill Fortier and David Ewasuk