Edmonton police said Canada-wide warrants had been issued for two suspects, who are believed to be connected to a nation-wide auto theft operation that targeted luxury vehicles.

Police said back on March 23, officers received reports that two vehicles had been stolen from a luxury car dealership, and fake identification was used.

As a result of the EPS investigation, officials said detectives uncovered a Canada-wide auto-theft operation, with roots in Ontario that involved dealerships throughout Canada.

Reports indicated the suspects applied to buy the vehicles online using stolen or fraudulent identification, then travelled from out-of-province to retrieve the vehicles before driving them to Ontario.

EPS helped Saskatoon Police Service members recover three stolen luxury cars and a stolen luxury truck in Saskatoon on March 24, and a stolen luxury vehicle was recovered in Edmonton five days later.

In Edmonton, a 45-year-old male was arrested.

Gene Nikota, 45, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts each of possession of identity document and uttering a forged document.

Police are also seeking two additional suspects, they have been identified as: Kimberly Barlow, 38, and Jennifer Callihoo, 33. The two accused are wanted for a total of 40 auto and identity theft offences, and Canada-wide warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barlow and Callihoo are asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The total estimated value of five vehicles recovered as a result of the investigation is about $525,000.