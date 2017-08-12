A 57-year-old woman is dead after her inflatable dinghy capsized at Gull Lake near Red Deer Saturday at 1 p.m.

Blackfalds RCMP said the woman was not a strong swimmer and was separated from the dinghy.

Bystanders were able to bring the woman to shore. She was conscious when she received first aid, but was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, police said.

The identity of the woman will not be released.