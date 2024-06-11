$1.5M in street drugs seized by police from Edmonton, Leduc and Calmar

A Leduc man is facing multiple charges after police seized approximately $1.5 million in drugs and multiple firearms.

The investigation into the 23-year-old man started in October 2023 and ended with search warrants being executed at a home in Leduc, storage facilities in Edmonton and Calmar, and two vehicles belonging to the accused.

Police seized 15 kilograms of cocaine, almost 11 kilograms of MDMA, 270 tabs of LSD, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 863 oxycodone pills and six kilograms of the buffing agent phenacetin.

A hydraulic press, which is often used in drug trafficking, $80,000 in cash, and a vehicle with a hidden compartment was also seized.

"This was a significant drug seizure, removing kilograms of cocaine and MDMA and smaller quantities of other drugs from our city streets," Staff Sgt. David Paton with Edmonton Police Service's EDGE (Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement) Section said in a Tuesday news release.

The man was charged with 10 counts related to drug trafficking, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime, and unsafe storage of a firearm.