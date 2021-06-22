Advertisement
1 arrested in St. Albert after seizure of $40K of illegal drugs
Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021 2:30PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 22, 2021 2:30PM MDT
St. Albert RCMP seize more than $40,000 in illegal drugs. (Credit: RCMP)
EDMONTON -- A federal parolee was arrested in St. Albert after a months-long drug investigation, RCMP said.
Jesse Louie, 41, was on a statutory release for a prior drug-trafficking conviction when Mounties opened a new investigation last October.
On June 17, police executed a search warrant at Louie’s residence and seized:
- Approximately 381 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 284 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 65 grams of fentanyl
- About 1.51 of GHB
- About 1.72 kilograms of a buffing agent
- A loaded and stolen sawed off shotgun
- A loaded Kel Tec 9mm folding carbine
According to police, the street value of the seized drugs is worth more than $40,000.
Louie was charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- A number of weapons offences
Louie’s parole has been suspended and his next court appearance is June 28 in St. Albert.