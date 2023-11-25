EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 arrested, shelter in place order lifted in St. Albert

    RCMP, rcmp generic

    Police lifted a shelter in place order in St. Albert after a Saturday morning arrest was made. 

    The shelter in place order was given at around 1 a.m., as Mounties responded to a firearm complain on Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive.  

    At 7:30 a.m., RCMP lifted the order after arresting one person. 

    Charges have not yet been laid. 

    A heavy police presence was expected to remain in the area for several hours. 

