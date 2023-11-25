1 arrested, shelter in place order lifted in St. Albert
Police lifted a shelter in place order in St. Albert after a Saturday morning arrest was made.
The shelter in place order was given at around 1 a.m., as Mounties responded to a firearm complain on Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive.
At 7:30 a.m., RCMP lifted the order after arresting one person.
Charges have not yet been laid.
A heavy police presence was expected to remain in the area for several hours.
