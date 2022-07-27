1 charged after bank robbery in downtown Grande Prairie

A man has been charged after a robbery at a Grande Prairie bank last week.

A man entered the Scotiabank in the downtown core around 2 p.m. on July 20.

He demanded cash, and said he had explosive devices, RCMP said.

Police arrested the robber on scene and took him into custody.

A search of the thief found that he did not have any explosives.

Jeremy Winders, 42, has been charged with one count of robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3, 2022.