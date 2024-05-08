Oilers' 50/50 draw aids children's sport charity

The Edmonton Oilers are starting a new 50/50 draw as the National Hockey League team begins a new round of playoff games.

Free Play is one of the charities that will benefit from the 50/50.

The organization helps 4,500 children access sports, including soccer, hockey and basketball.

Tim Adams, executive director of Free Play, says the program grows every year, thanks in part to funding provided by the Oilers' 50/50 draw.

"Services like us are critical, not just for accessing sport and recreation but critical child care, food support, mentorship, social and emotional mental health, so the need keeps growing," Adams told CTV News Edmonton.

This money will help new Canadians learn the sport of hockey.

The 50/50 is already worth more than $500,000. The winner will be chosen following Tuesday's Game 4 of the Oilers' series with the Vancouver Canucks.