1 charged in Lac La Biche homicide

Charges have been laid in connection with a homicide in Lac La Biche earlier this month.

Police were called to a home in the hamlet on Sept. 4 for a welfare check, where they found the body of Cason Monias, 22.

An autopsy completed on Monday found Monias' death to be a homicide.

On Thursday, Ronald Giroux-Belcourt, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Giroux-Belcourt will appear in court in St. Paul on Sept. 21.

Lac La Biche is about 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.