Man in stolen truck charged in death of partner west of Edmonton: police

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) found human remains after investigating a case regarding a missing woman.

The investigation began on Sept. 13 when EPS requested help from the public in locating 32-year-old Aylissa Rovere.

The EPS homicide unit took over the investigation because investigators believed Rovere to be a victim of foul play.

EPS acquired a search warrant to an address in Parkland County over the weekend where they discovered human remains.

An autopsy performed on Monday confirmed the remains belonged to Rovere, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not release the cause of death as the investigation is ongoing.

EPS stated in a release on Tuesday that Rovere was in an "intimate relationship" with 34-year-old Collin Boucher-Gionet, who is now wanted for second-degree murder and indignity to a body in Rovere's death.

Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, is wanted for second-degree murder and indignity to a body for his partner's death. (Courtesy: EPS)Boucher-Gionet remains at large but is believed to be in Edmonton.

According to police, he is driving a stolen white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with an Alberta license plate CPH 7793. The truck is described as having a quad cab, tinted rear windows, a tonneau cover and a white bumper.

Surveillance image of a stolen truck allegedly driven by Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34. (Courtesy: EPS)EPS is urging anyone who has seen Boucher-Gionet or the stolen truck to not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip using the P3Tips online tool.