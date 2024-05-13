EDMONTON
    • The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion is now a real thing Edmontonians can visit

    The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion on Whyte Avenue. (Instagram/Vivid Print) The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion on Whyte Avenue. (Instagram/Vivid Print)
    For anyone who remembers the petition to name a local building after Edmonton-born actor Nathan Fillion, there's somewhere on Whyte Avenue to visit.

    Over the past several years, the Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) has added temporary seating areas, or parklets, on Whyte Avenue to encourage people to spend more time in the area.

    Now, a seating area at 10342 82 Avenue NW has a new name that's putting a smile on people's faces, including the man it's named after.

    The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion is available for everyone to enjoy.

    In 2019, radio personality Lauren Hunter started a petition to build a small building downtown as part of a new park after the actor. The petition amassed over 37,000 signatures.

    In 2021, fellow The Suicide Squad cast members, including Margot Robbie and John Cena, threw their support behind the petition.

    Edmonton did rename city hall the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion for the opening weekend of The Suicide Squad.

    The new parklet is a permanent installation by the OSBA, along with four others.

    It might not be a full building, but it got the seal of approval from both Fillion and Hunter.

