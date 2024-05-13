Edmonton man charged in March Whyte Avenue hit-and-run

An Edmonton man faces several charges in a hit-and-run involving a woman and her child on Whyte Avenue in March.

The mother sustained serious injuries when she was hit in a marked crosswalk at 97 Street the morning of March 18. Her daughter, who police said she moved out of the way, was not hurt.

The driver of the SUV did not stay at the scene. Police asked for the public's help identifying him and the vehicle.

The 52-year-old was charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm under the Criminal Code of Canada. He also was charged with four offences under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act, including driving without a valid licence and driving an unregistered vehicle.