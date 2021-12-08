1 driver, 2 dogs killed in collision in Lac St. Anne County

A man from Onoway and two dogs were killed in a collision in Lac St. Anne County early Saturday morning.

Mayerthorpe RCMP responded to the two- vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Highway 757 just after 1:30 a.m.

Mounties believe the vehicles were travelling on Highway 18 when the southbound car crossed the center line and hit a northbound SUV.

The 34-year-old driver of the car was declared dead at the scene, as were two dogs that were in the car. The 37-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to hospital by ambulance. His 45-year-old and 14-year-old female passengers were airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton-area hospital. Police say they all had serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are still investigating, and say no further details will be released.