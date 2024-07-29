EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 hospitalized after crash on Callingwood Road on Monday

    The Edmonton Police Service responded to a crash on the Callingwood Road overpass over Anthony Henday Drive on July 29, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) The Edmonton Police Service responded to a crash on the Callingwood Road overpass over Anthony Henday Drive on July 29, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Charges are pending against one person after a crash on Monday morning.

    The Edmonton Police Service says a red Mazda 3 was southbound on 62 Avenue when it rear-ended a black Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light east of the Anthony Henday Drive overpass.

    The 30-year-old man driving the Mazda was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The driver of the Jetta wasn't injured.

    Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

    Charges are pending against the driver of the Mazda. 

