1 hospitalized after crash on Callingwood Road on Monday

Charges are pending against one person after a crash on Monday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service says a red Mazda 3 was southbound on 62 Avenue when it rear-ended a black Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light east of the Anthony Henday Drive overpass.

The 30-year-old man driving the Mazda was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jetta wasn't injured.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Mazda.