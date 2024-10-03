EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 hospitalized after fire at industrial facility in west Edmonton

    Smoke from a fire at 10831 231 St. on Oct. 3, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) Smoke from a fire at 10831 231 St. on Oct. 3, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person was taken to hospital on Thursday as a result of a fire in an industrial building at 10831 231 St.

    Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:32 a.m.

    Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from an open overhead bay door.

    The fire was declared out at 11:30 a.m.

    No further information has been released. 

