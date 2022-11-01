1 injured, $200K damage caused by fire in north Edmonton

Fire broke out at Handy Bakery at 118 Avenue and 86 Street early in the morning of Nov. 1, 2022. Fire broke out at Handy Bakery at 118 Avenue and 86 Street early in the morning of Nov. 1, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island