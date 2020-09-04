Advertisement
1 injured after shooting in north Edmonton
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 11:30PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, September 5, 2020 11:56AM MDT
Police were called to a north Edmonton neighbourhood on Sept. 4, 2020. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a shooting in north Edmonton left one person injured Friday night.
It happened in the area of 139 Avenue and 121 Street at 10 p.m.
Police say three people in a vehicle were approached by a man who pulled out a firearm, and fired a shot at the vehicle, hitting one person.
A passenger suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police believe it was a random incident.