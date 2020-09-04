EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a shooting in north Edmonton left one person injured Friday night.

It happened in the area of 139 Avenue and 121 Street at 10 p.m.

Police say three people in a vehicle were approached by a man who pulled out a firearm, and fired a shot at the vehicle, hitting one person.

A passenger suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe it was a random incident.