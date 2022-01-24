1 killed, 4 hurt in crash near Fort McMurray airport
A 16-year-old was killed in a northern Alberta crash on Saturday that left four other people injured.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 69, east of Fort McMurray International Airport's turnoff.
Mounties believe a pickup driver was trying to pass a semi that was slowing down to turn right when he crashed head on with a small car.
A 16-year-old female passenger of the westbound car was thrown from the vehicle, Mounties say. STARS took her to an Edmonton hospital but she died from her injuries.
Another pair of teens in the car, also both 16, sustained injuries described as "critical."
The pickup driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital and expected to survive.
The semi driver was not hurt.
Police are investigating but noted, "Road conditions at the time of the collision were icy and snow covered and visibility was reduced due to snowfall."
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Fort McMurray RCMP at (780) 788-4040.
