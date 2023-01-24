1 taken by STARS after police operation in Leduc County
Mounties advised the public about a heavy police presence in the area of Range Road 262 and Township Road 503 in Leduc County on Tuesday morning.
Officers said there was no immediate threat to the public.
STARS Air Ambulance arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m.
According to RCMP, one male was taken to hospital not related to police intervention.
Police have confirmed they found the person they were looking for, and say officers remain on scene while they continue a firearms investigation.
