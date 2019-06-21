

Will Briganti, CTV News Edmonton





The weather might not be perfect this weekend, but that won’t put a damper on these events. Here’s a list of 10 you may want to put on your radar.

Friday

What: 2019 NHL Draft watch party

Where: Canadian Brewhouse – Lewis Estates

When: Doors open at 4:30 p.m., draft starts at 6 p.m.

The first round of the 2019 NHL Draft will be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Friday night. That doesn’t mean you can’t take your viewing experience to the next level. Join the Oilersnation crew for their Edmonton draft party. Tickets are $10 and are still available.

What: BC Lions vs. Edmonton Eskimos

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

Eskimos! Need we say more? The home team hosts the BC Lions at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night. It’s not your typical visit from the Lions, as former Esks quarterback Mike Reilly makes his return to the City of Champions for the first time since leaving as a free agent. It will no doubt be an emotional night for Reilly and fans, as the QB was the face of the Eskimos for years.

Friday and Saturday

What: Just A Little Night Market

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum

When: Doors open Friday at 3 p.m.

Is the night market you want to attend maybe just a little too big for your liking? Well, this might be the market for you. The Aviation Museum is hosting Just A Little Night Market. Live music, food, wine and local beer – all in the cool setting of the Aviation Hangar.

What: Beaumont Blues & Roots Festival

Where: Four Seasons Park, Beaumont

When: Gates open Friday at 4 p.m.

Beaumont’s two-day blues and roots festival kicks off Friday night. Organizers have landed some pretty big acts this year. Matthew Good, Big Wreck, The Watchmen and Bif Naked headline the festival. There are plenty of things to know before you go, so make sure to check out the festival’s website before making the trip.

What: The Music of Harry Potter

Where: Winspear Centre

When: 7:30 p.m. both nights

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is hoping you’ll hop on the Hogwarts Express this weekend. Conductor Bob Bernhardt and the ESO perform movie scores from all eight Harry Potter films. They’re even encouraging fans of the films to dress the part.

Saturday

What: Pets in the Park

Where: Hawrelak Park

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Edmonton Humane Society wants humans and pets to flock to Hawrelak Park on Saturday for the 27th annual Pets in the Park. It’s the only day of the year that pets of all kinds are allowed in the park. Take advantage! There’s a 2.5-kilometre walk, food trucks and entertainment.

What: Soundtrack Music Festival

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: Gates open at 1 p.m.

The Soundtrack Music Festival transforms Kinsmen Park into a massive outdoor concert venue. The big names on the set list will take you directly back to the ‘90s. Boyz II Men, Shaggy and Ludacris headline the party. Your host for your evening, former Much Music VJ Master T.

What: KO Boxing

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

When: 7 p.m.

KO Boxing presents KO 86 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. Eight-time world champion and Edmontonian, Jelena Mrdjenovich defends her WBC and WBA World Featherweight titles against Italy’s Vissia Trovato.

All Weekend Long

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market

Where: 3696 97 St.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all days

There are plenty of markets in and around the city, but only one is celebrating a grand opening. Bountiful Farmers’ Market is the new market on the block and features more than 100 vendors. Organizers have scheduled plenty of entertainment options for all ages.

What: Edmonton International Jazz Festival

Where: All over the city

When: Starts Friday

A lot of performers playing a lot of different venues: that’s the name of the game at the Edmonton International Jazz Festival. Find a venue close to you and enjoy a world-class live performance.