The 2019 edition of the Edmonton International Jazz festival is now underway with 60 shows and workshops happening over the next 10 days, many of them free.

The artistic director for the event says he realizes the city’s entertainment scene is very crowded with options so making the festival more accessible was a priority this year.

“There’s a lot of things to check out in Edmonton and the Jazz Festival just wants to do our part in doing what we can in being as inclusive as possible,” says Kent Sangster.

There are free shows every day of the festival outdoors on the Works With Jazz Stage at Capital Plaza from noon until 2 p.m. On June 29, the plaza will host an all-day Jazz In The Park show.

There are also free shows in the evening at Bellamy’s Lounge at Chateau Lacombe. This year, ticket prices for the showcase performances at the Winspear Centre have been reduced to start at $29.

“It’s a just way for us to help people explore the world of jazz because I’m sure they will find something they like,” says Sangster.

The International Jazz festival is also focused on bringing in younger people, not only in the audience but also on the stage. This year it is bringing back Jacob Collier, a 24-year old Grammy award-winner from London, England who Sangster calls one of the most innovative performers of his generation

“He’s an extremely good example of where jazz is going for youth because he is a technological wizard with gear and sound.”

Also in the line-up is 16-year old Indonesian pianist Joey Alexander, who has already recorded two Grammy-nominated albums.

“He is literally one of the best piano players in the world. Not just for 16-year-olds, the best, period," says Sangster.

Sangster says the festival takes pride that all of the performers are authentic jazz artists.

“I would like to think that Edmonton has one of the best jazz festivals in the country," says Sangster. “We are very passionate about that."

And this year the focus will be on one of the most popular types they can offer — free jazz. The International Jazz Festival runs until June 30.