12 stolen vehicles valued at $780K recovered in Edmonton last week

Two people have been charged after 12 stolen vehicles valued at $780,000 were recovered earlier this month.

Four of the vehicles were Lexus SUVs, which police say are a hot-ticket item for thieves.

On July 17, police located a stolen 2003 GMC Sierra in the area of 109 Avenue and 143 Street.

The discovery of that vehicle led police to three other stolen vehicles, including a Lexus RX350, in the Inglewood area.

The following day, the Edmonton Police Service investigators were contacted by RCMP about a 2023 Jeep Gladiator that was stolen out of Red Deer.

The Jeep was found in Edmonton, and led police to seven other stolen vehicles in the Glenora area, including three more Lexus SUVs.

A 46-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have each been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 in connection with the four vehicles found on July 17.

"While a variety of vehicle models were recovered, three of the 12 vehicles were notably Lexus RX350 models and one was a Lexus NX300, which is consistent with ongoing thefts related to this particular brand of vehicle," Acting Sgt. Tyler Watt of EPS said in a news release.

"We would like to remind all vehicle owners of this concerning trend and ask that protective measures including removing all valuables from your vehicle, parking in well-lit and secure parking areas or garages and using additional safety features, like a steering wheel lock, when possible."

Charges have not been laid in addition to the other seven vehicles.