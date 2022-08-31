$12K in fragrances stolen from Fort Saskatchewan business

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for the person who stole $12,000 worth of fragrances from a local business.

The robbery happened around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business on Westpark Boulevard.

The robber left the scene before police arrived.

The thief is described as male, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the back,a face covering and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.