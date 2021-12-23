139 collisions reported to police in Edmonton as snow on Thursday affects motorists

Road conditions deteriorated in Edmonton and surrounding areas after four centimetres of snow fell.

That was in addition to another six centimetres that had fallen in Edmonton over the past few days.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, there were 139 reported collisions. Five resulted in an injury.

There were 15 reported hit-and-run collisions, and 119 caused property damage, police said.

Northwest of Edmonton, RCMP responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash near Glenevis, Alta. Around 9 a.m., a car and semi-tractor collided on Highway 43 at the Nakota Crossing. Mounties say one person died as a result of the accident.

Parks Canada closed Highway 93, also known as the Icefields Parkway, between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Athabasca Falls, to conduct avalanche control activities. The highway is not expected to reopen before Friday evening, officials say.

According to Environment Canada, periods of snow are expected to stop for most parts of the province by Thursday evening when temperatures are to plunge to minus 32 with wind chill.

There is a 60 per cent chance of snow for Saturday.