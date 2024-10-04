Man charged in Tuesday killing of Frog Lake man: RCMP

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 36-year-old Frog Lake man on Tuesday.

RCMP said 36-year-old Kevin Buffalo was found shot around 7:30 a.m. in Elk Point. He was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy deemed his death a homicide, and on Friday, a 22-year-old Frog Lake man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He has been remanded into custody and appeared at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Paul via CCTV on Thursday.

Elk Point is 174 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.