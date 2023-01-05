$13K in guitars, jewels, beauty products stolen from 3 Edmonton-area stores

Mounties west of Edmonton are looking for help to arrest a man wanted for stealing more than $13,000 worth of stuff during a trio of December break and enters.

RCMP say the man broke into two stores in Spruce Grove, Alta., at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Security cameras captured images of his face and vehicle. Mounties believe he is also wanted for another break and enter in Edmonton at around 4 a.m.

He is also accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the stores.

The suspect is described as:

180 centimeters (roughly 5’10”)

102 kilograms (roughly 225 lbs.)

Fair to medium complexion

Wearing black shoes, pants, hoodie, mask, gloves, shirt, and a red plaid undershirt

Driving a 2000’s GMC Sierra 1500 Z71 Sierra extended cab with chrome mirrors and trim on the wheel wells

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).