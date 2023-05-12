16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
In total, 16 adults between the two scenes were hospitalized, according to Alberta Health Services and RCMP.
Both crashes happened near the Highway 21 and Highway 14 intersection around 6 a.m.
Within the hour, the area was closed to traffic.
"Visibility in the area is extremely poor due to heavy smoke from the wildfires combined with moisture in the air," Mounties said in a 6:45 a.m. advisory.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and travel is not recommended at this time."
HIGHWAY 14
The bigger crash appeared to involve more than two dozen vehicles on the westbound lanes of Highway 14, west of the Highway 21 intersection.
In total, 14 people were hurt in that pileup.
Two women were hospitalized in critical condition. One of the women, in her 30s, was flown by STARS Air Ambulance from the scene to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.
Twelve others – seven men and five women – were taken to hospital in stable condition in ambulances.
The pileup appeared to consist of mostly passenger vehicles and two semis. CTV News Edmonton has asked for more information from police.
"I took a picture through the windshield right after it happened, and you can barely see the front of the truck," Kevin Gillespie, one of the uninjured people who was in a pickup near the front of the pileup, recalled.
"We stayed in the vehicle. It was scary because we could hear crashes behind us over and over again, so we didn't want to leave the vehicle."
"Pretty stressful way to actually start out a Friday. But, luckily we were able to walk out of it," Chester Mooney, the other man in the pickup, told CTV News Edmonton.
At 11:30 a.m., crews were still removing vehicles from the scene.
As of 10 a.m., westbound Highway 14 was closed between Range Road 232 and Highway 21, according to 511 Alberta.
HIGHWAY 21
At the second crash scene, on Highway 21 at Township Road 520, just north of the intersection, 12 vehicles crashed into each other, Mounties say.
Two drivers were hospitalized.
The other commuters were bused to Millennium Place.
Highway 21 was open in all directions by 11:30 a.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
Fraud investigation into B.C. little league's drained bank account results in charges laid against former treasurer
The former treasurer of a baseball little league in B.C. is facing criminal charges, nearly three years after Mounties say she stole more than $150,000 from the league’s bank account.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
McDonald's and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found.
Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military commanders said Friday that their troops had recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war's longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it wasn't clear if this marked the start of Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive.
WATCH | Massive 600-year-old oak tree falls on Arkansas house
A 600-year-old tree crashed through the roof a Conway, Ark., home on Thursday after heavy rains in the area.
Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids' mom in triple murder trial
An Idaho jury is weighing two theories in the strange triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Is she a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, as prosecutors allege, or a normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader, as the defense team claims?
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
Calgary
-
18-year-old killed in highway crash south of Calgary
One person was killed and another was injured in a highway crash south of Calgary.
-
16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
-
Plastic, not paper, health card promised by Alberta NDP
Under an NDP government, Albertans will be able to enjoy new health cards – ones you won't be able to fold in half.
Saskatoon
-
How a hate speech investigation led to child pornography charges for a Saskatoon man
Saskatoon police searched a man’s electronic devices to investigate alleged hate comments. The investigation ended with child pornography charges.
-
'Losing those 2 members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
-
'These are really big cookies': Crumbl Cookies draws crowd in Saskatoon
A line wrapped around Crumbl Cookies even before it even opened at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. community mourns after loss of 3 young women leaves 8 children motherless
A Saskatchewan community is reeling after the deaths of three young women have left eight children without their mothers.
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Atlantic
-
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start 'within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.
The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
The most expensive city for car insurance in Ontario revealed
It’s getting more expensive to drive a car in Ontario and rates in at least one city have jumped by nearly 40 per cent since 2021, a new report says.
-
Doug Ford dances to 'Electric Avenue' at announcement of new GO buses
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could be seen jiving to what he calls Ontario’s new theme song while speaking to reporters in Oshawa, Ont. on Friday.
-
Someone in Ontario is about to give up their $1M lottery prize
A winning $1 million lottery ticket will soon be worthless, unless someone comes forward soon.
Montreal
-
No barking sign at Montreal dog park unleashes fury from pet owners
Some Montreal dog owners were stunned this week to learn the dog park they've been taking their furry friends to has suddenly outlawed barking. Violators could be fined between $500 and $2,000, according to a new sign posted outside the Jean-Talon - Provencher dog park in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
-
Financial troubles aside, Montreal's public transit services won't be cut this fall
Despite some bumps in the road, Montreal's public transit agency (STM) says it won't have to cut its services this fall.
-
Montreal blue collars want local union probe after VP resigns over racist posts
Some Montreal blue collar workers are calling for their union to be investigated for alleged racial bias. The workers are asking the provincial branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees to investigate its Montreal local, after one of the local's vice-presidents recently resigned over racist social media posts.
Ottawa
-
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in crash on Highway 417 off-ramp
Two people are dead after a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Highway 417.
Kitchener
-
Two Ont. churches seek to appeal decision on COVID-19 restrictions to Supreme Court
After their appeal was dismissed by the province’s highest court, two southwestern Ontario churches are now trying to take their case against COVID-19 restrictions to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: Police
Two people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
-
Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month
Residents in the Region of Waterloo are quickly racking up mileage on the orange e-scooters and e-bikes that have been on local roads for nearly a month.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire northwest of Sudbury is about the size of a ‘football field’
There is currently an active forest fire in the northeast region, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Friday.
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppies
A dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.
Winnipeg
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier aims to run in Manitoba byelection
Maxime Bernier says he will run in what he predicts will be a "two-horse race" for a federal seat in a coming byelection in rural Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious incidents at three schools
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three suspicious incidents involving school-aged children that took place on Thursday in the River East Transcona and Louis Riel School Divisions.
Vancouver
-
Demand for power amid heat wave expected to break May record: BC Hydro
As British Columbians try to stay cool during the first heat wave of the year, the province’s power authority is bracing for record-breaking electricity demands.
-
Golden statue stolen from Maple Ridge retirement home recovered, RCMP say
Mounties are returning a golden statue to its rightful owner after it was stolen during a break-in at a seniors retirement residence in Maple Ridge.
-
Fraud investigation into B.C. little league's drained bank account results in charges laid against former treasurer
The former treasurer of a baseball little league in B.C. is facing criminal charges, nearly three years after Mounties say she stole more than $150,000 from the league’s bank account.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. police watchdog investigating incident in Duncan
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating an incident in Duncan, B.C., on Friday morning. CTV News has obtained a video recording of the incident in the parking lot of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment.
-
Nanaimo hockey player heading to NHL draft
For the first time in more than 50 years, a hockey player from Nanaimo is expected to be a first round pick in this year's NHL draft.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme Court
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruling on a First Nations land title lawsuit says it did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles.