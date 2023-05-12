16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.

In total, 16 adults between the two scenes were hospitalized, according to Alberta Health Services and RCMP.

Both crashes happened near the Highway 21 and Highway 14 intersection around 6 a.m.

Within the hour, the area was closed to traffic.

"Visibility in the area is extremely poor due to heavy smoke from the wildfires combined with moisture in the air," Mounties said in a 6:45 a.m. advisory.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and travel is not recommended at this time."

HIGHWAY 14

The bigger crash appeared to involve more than two dozen vehicles on the westbound lanes of Highway 14, west of the Highway 21 intersection.

In total, 14 people were hurt in that pileup.

Two women were hospitalized in critical condition. One of the women, in her 30s, was flown by STARS Air Ambulance from the scene to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

Twelve others – seven men and five women – were taken to hospital in stable condition in ambulances.

The pileup appeared to consist of mostly passenger vehicles and two semis. CTV News Edmonton has asked for more information from police.

"I took a picture through the windshield right after it happened, and you can barely see the front of the truck," Kevin Gillespie, one of the uninjured people who was in a pickup near the front of the pileup, recalled.

"We stayed in the vehicle. It was scary because we could hear crashes behind us over and over again, so we didn't want to leave the vehicle."

"Pretty stressful way to actually start out a Friday. But, luckily we were able to walk out of it," Chester Mooney, the other man in the pickup, told CTV News Edmonton.

At 11:30 a.m., crews were still removing vehicles from the scene.

As of 10 a.m., westbound Highway 14 was closed between Range Road 232 and Highway 21, according to 511 Alberta.

HIGHWAY 21

At the second crash scene, on Highway 21 at Township Road 520, just north of the intersection, 12 vehicles crashed into each other, Mounties say.

Two drivers were hospitalized.

The other commuters were bused to Millennium Place.

Highway 21 was open in all directions by 11:30 a.m.