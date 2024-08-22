18-year-old man arrested in connection to string of assaults in Warburg

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a series of attacks in Warburg on Tuesday.

RCMP said they were called to a stabbing around 7:45 p.m. on 54 Avenue in the village.

During the investigation, Mounties said they were approached by an "aggressive" man they learned to be the alleged attacker.

The man was arrested, and RCMP said they learned he had reportedly attacked a husband and wife who tried to help during the stabbing, threatening the couple and "slashing" the husband.

Mounties said they later learned the accused had recently been involved in another "altercation" involving three teenage boys in which he allegedly threatened them and assaulted one.

The man is believed to be connected to an attempted robbery at a local market as well, RCMP added.

The 18-year-old Calgary resident is facing nine charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

During his arrest, Mounties said the man spit on officers. He is facing one charge of assaulting a police officer.

He has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Breton on Aug. 28.

Warburg is around 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.