EDMONTON -- Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health announced two additional deaths and 187 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

It pushes the total number of infections in the province to 3,095 and the number of deaths to 61.

Of those patients infected, 1,273 have recovered, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Of the two new deaths, one was a resident at the JB Wood Continuing Care facility in High Prairie.

will deliver her daily COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a day after confirming four new deaths due to the disease.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw also announced 105 new cases of COVID-19 of Monday, the lowest day-over-day total seen in the past week.

Out of the province-wide total of 2,909 cases, 63 people have been hospitalized and 15 are in ICU.

Hinshaw announced two new deaths at Alberta care homes Monday: One at Manoir du Lac, a facility in McLennan, and Carewest Sarcee in Edmonton.

Tuesday marks the first day the Alberta government will post the location and name of facilities where outbreaks have occurred.

While only acute and continuing care facilities will be released Tuesday, the eventual plan is to provide information for outbreaks in other settings, Hinshaw said.

She said so far, it appears that the number of hospitalized patients or those in the ICU are lower than projections.

"Which again means that Albertans should feel proud of the collective work that we've done to prevent the spread," Hinshaw said, though she cautioned the number of hospitalizations is more indicative of spread occurring about three weeks before.

"We need to be a bit cautious especially because we do have several outbreaks that are happening right now where we see some significant case numbers," she said. "And so it's possible we could see in areas where we're having those outbreaks we could see some increased demand for hospitalization, depending on the nature of the individuals who are getting infected with the virus right now."

As of Monday, the province reported 330 COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities and 38 deaths at those facilities.

The number of tests completed in the province has now hit more than 100,000 people, with 3,718 of those tests coming between Sunday and Monday.