2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle

Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.

School division officials from H.J. Cody School in Sylvan Lake confirmed the incident to CTV News Edmonton, saying they were made aware early Friday morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time," said Sandy Bexon, communications officer for Chinook's Edge School Division.

"There have been no other details made available to us," Bexon said.

Sylvan Lake is approximately 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.