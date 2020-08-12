EDMONTON -- Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was shot in a gas station parking lot on Highway 28 in Cold Lake.

On Aug. 9, RCMP responded to the parking lot of the Petro-Canada to a rep​ort that a man had been shot, and that four suspects had driven away in a stolen SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bryan Collins, 25, from Elizabeth Métis Settlement, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged in the death of 41-year-old Kevin Evans of Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

Two other people arrested in connection to the death were not formally charged, said RCMP.

Collins is set to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Aug. 19. The youth will appear in St. Paul Provincial Youth Court on Aug. 26.

Police say the 2018 Black Nissan Murrano has been recovered, and police are not looking for any other suspects.