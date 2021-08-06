EDMONTON -- After an investigation spanning several months, RCMP charged two residents of Hinton in connection with a drug bust in April.

On April 30, RCMP say a search warrant of a home in Hinton was executed that resulted in “a quantity of drugs” being seized.

According to Mounties, drugs seized included:

65 tablets of steroids

25 ounces of cannabis

11 ounces of buffering agents

8.8 fluid ounces of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

3.2 grams of methamphetamine

2 ounces of cocaine

The seizure included 552 packs of illegal tobacco – amounting to 13,800 cigarettes – and more than $21,000 in Canadian cash.

A crossbow, Taser, multiple knives, and brass knuckles were also found police said as they searched the property.

In April, Sgt. Graham Gurski with Hinton RCMP, said the drug bust represented a “significant seizure” of drugs, weapons, illicit cash, and proceeds of crime.

In a news release sent Friday, RCMP said Michael Carl Moore, 42, and Crystal Marie Moore, 38, faced multiple charges under the Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Excise Act, and Cannabis Act.

RCMP said Michael faced charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

Crystal faces charges including possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it.

Both have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18 in Hinton.