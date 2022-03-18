2 charged in January armed robbery of Jasper Avenue cannabis store
A 19-year-old man and an Edmonton youth have been charged in connection to the January robbery of a Jasper Avenue cannabis shop.
According to police, on Jan. 29, a staff member was held at gunpoint while another shop employee was threatened with a machete and told to fill a bag with cannabis products. The two robbers fled the store.
No one was injured in the incident.
In a Friday release, the Edmonton Police Service said it conducted searches of "multiple locations" connected to the investigation into the robbery on Thursday, and two people were arrested.
Officers seized two firearms, ammunition, and "other evidence" during the searches.
The youth is facing eight charges, including two counts of robbery and disguise with intent.
Victor Corcoran faces 14 charges, including two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition readily accessible, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
