2 charged in kidnapping, 1 still at large

RCMP have charged two people and are searching for a third in relation to a kidnapping that happened in August, according to police.

On August 13, Maskwacis RCMP received a call from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and held against her will.

"The female was forced into a vehicle, threatened with her life, and a firearm was held to her head," said RCMP in a news release.

"After some time, the female was able to break free from being restrained and fled to safety."

The woman had minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, added police.

Richard Soosay, 30, and Amy Okeymow, 37, from the Samson Cree Nation have both been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Soosay is also charged with pointing a firearm, unauthorised possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

RCMP are still searching for Alexandra Raine, 24, from the Maskwacis area. She is facing charges of:

Kidnapping with a firearm;

Forcible confinement;

Robbery;

Uttering threats;

Assault.

Raine is known to frequent Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin and Edmonton, added police. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.