2 dead after ambulance and car collide Saturday morning

An early morning crash near Thorsby, Alta., has left two people, including one paramedic, dead.

Thorsby RCMP responded around 4:00 a.m. Saturday to a collision on Highway 39 involving a car and an ambulance.

RCMP says a Buick Skylark was driving west on Highway 39 when it drifted across the center line and hit an ambulance going east. The lone driver of the Buick, a 27-year-old man, was declared dead on scene. The 51-year-old female paramedic driving the ambulance was also declared dead.

"A tragic incident has resulted in the death of one of our paramedics and injured a second member.

"With a heavy heart I am reminded it is with the strength of colleagues that we must reach to each other for support.

"Stay safe all."



-Mike Parker, President HSAA#HSAA — HSAA - Union of Health-Care Experts (@HSAAlberta) September 10, 2022

Officers say the male paramedic in the passenger seat of the ambulance was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Edmonton. They say no patients were on board the ambulance at the time of the collision.

RCMP say alcohol and drugs may be factors in the crash.

Health Minister Jason Copping tweeted Saturday afternoon, extending his condolences to those affected by the crash and saying AHS is also investigating the crash.