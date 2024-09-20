2 Edmonton Police Service officers charged with assault in 2023 incident

EDMONTON
    An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
    Two Edmonton Police Service officers have been criminally charged in connection with an assault.

    On Oct. 17, 2023, the EPS Professional Standards Branch got an external complaint about an incident that happened three days earlier involving two on-duty officers on Whitemud Drive and 66 Street.

    The case was referred to Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary in April, and last month prosecutors recommended both officers be charged.

    On Friday, Const. David Castillo, a 10-year member of the EPS was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

    Const. Ali Hamzeh, a 3-year member of the EPS was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    EPS did not provide any further additional details about the incident, but said both officers are currently employed in non-patrol and non-supervisory positions.

